Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residen…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should r…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Rain …
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks …