This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
