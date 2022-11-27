For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
