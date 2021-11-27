Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.