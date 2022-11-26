Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
