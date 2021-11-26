Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.