This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Friday. It should …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Water…
This evening in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reac…
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitti…
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…