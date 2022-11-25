Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
