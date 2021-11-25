 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Friday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

