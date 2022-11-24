This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
