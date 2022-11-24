 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

