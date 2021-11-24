Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
