For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
