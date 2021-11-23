Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
