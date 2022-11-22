Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.