 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News