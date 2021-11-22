This evening in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
