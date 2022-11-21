Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
