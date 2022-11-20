For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
