This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temp…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temper…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. F…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Te…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicte…