This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wat…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. …
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today…