Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

