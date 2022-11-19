 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Very cold. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

