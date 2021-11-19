Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.