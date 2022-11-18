Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.