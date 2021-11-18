Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.