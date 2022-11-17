This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
