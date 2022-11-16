This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
