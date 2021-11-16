 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News