This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
