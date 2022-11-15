Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

