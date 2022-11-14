 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News