Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 23F. Winds N…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Wat…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Saturday's wind…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Waterloo …
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Waterloo people will see temperature…