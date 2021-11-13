Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.