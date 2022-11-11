This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
