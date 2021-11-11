This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Friday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
