This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
