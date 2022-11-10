Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.