This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
