For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
