This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Waterloo, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
