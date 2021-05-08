For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
