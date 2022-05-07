May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.