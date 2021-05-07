Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
