Waterloo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
