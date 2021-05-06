 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News