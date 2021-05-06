May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.