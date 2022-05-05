This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
