Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
