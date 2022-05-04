 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

