May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.