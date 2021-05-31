 Skip to main content
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

Local Weather

