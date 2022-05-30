May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.