May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.