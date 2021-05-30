This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
