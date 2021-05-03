Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
