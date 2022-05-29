Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
