May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

